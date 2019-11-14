Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds release uplifting new single, ‘Wandering Star’ – listen now

"It’s that good, it sounds like it took 5.4 people to come up with it."

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have released an uplifting new single ‘Wandering Star’ today – you can listen below.

Yesterday, Gallagher teased that new music was on the way after sharing a snippet of the new song from his upcoming, third EP., ‘Blue Moon Rising.’ The EP will be released on March 6 2020.

Speaking about the single, Noel said: “It was written in Abbey Road last November on the same day I wrote ‘Black Star Dancing’.

“It’s that good, it sounds like it took 5.4 people to come up with it. It’s already a live standard and we haven’t even played it yet.”

You can listen to the new song here:

The upcoming EP features three new songs plus remixes of the title track, ‘Blue Moon Rising’. The full EP track-listing is:

1. Blue Moon Rising

2. Wandering Star

3. Come On Outside

4. Blue Moon Rising (The Reflex Revision)

5. Blue Moon Rising (7” Mix)

Gallagher recently released the acclaimed ‘This Is The Place‘ – the second of three EPs coming in 2019, following on from June’s ‘Black Star Dancing.’

Reviewing Gallagher’s Manchester-inspired ‘This is the Place’ EP, NME wrote: “To quote Tony Walsh’s poem on the treasures of Manchester: “It’s ace, it’s the best and the songs that we sing, from the stands, from our bands, set the whole planet shaking”. While Gallagher’s done well to remember that, he’s gone back to his roots but taken them to strange new places.

“Imagine what Oasis could have been if they’d have had the bravery to match this bombast in their latter years.”

Gallagher also recently announced a huge one-off headline show at London’s Kenwood House for 2020.