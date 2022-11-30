Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds to play Manchester homecoming concert in 2023

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds have announced a homecoming concert in Manchester for summer 2023.

The former Oasis guitarist, co-vocalist and songwriter will take his solo band to Wythenshawe Park for a show on August 26, 2023.

It marks the band’s first full headline performance in the city since 2019, as well as the first time that Wythenshawe Park has payed host to a major outdoor summer concert. The park is close to Longsight where Gallagher grew up.

Supporting Gallagher and his band is Primal Scream and Future Islands. Tickets for the show go on general sale this Friday (December 2) at 10am GMT here. A pre-sale goes live tomorrow (December 1) at 12pm GMT.

The announcement follows Gallagher’s new Johnny Marr-assisted single, ‘Pretty Boy‘, which arrived last month. It’s the first taste of Gallagher’s new album that’s set to be released next year. Although no date has been revealed, the musician recently let slip that it will be in May 2023.

His new album will be the follow-up to his 2017 LP ‘Who Built The Moon?.

In other news, Gallagher joined Hall & Oates in giving a band their approval of an ’80s reimagining of Oasis‘ ‘Don’t Look Back In Anger’.

Gallagher retweeted a clip of DECO’s mash-up, which mashes the band’s ’90s classic together with Hall & Oates ’80s hit ‘Out Of Touch’. He wrote in response to the band’s assumption that he’d be “livid” about the reversioning: “In any era it’s STILL a tuuuune!!”

Hall & Oates, meanwhile, replied to the clip on Twitter with the “100” emoji.