Noel Gallagher’s wife Sara Macdonald describes Liam as a “fat twat” ahead of Glastonbury performance

"The fat twat doing his tribute act, balancing a tambourine on his head."

Noel Gallagher‘s wife Sara Macdonald has branded Liam Gallagher a “fat twat” after being asked if she would be watching his Glastonbury appearance last weekend.

Macdonald was seen exploring Worthy Farm on Friday and posted photos of Stormzy’s triumphant headline set – describing him as a “fucking dude”.

But her response was less forthcoming when one fan asked if she’d be catching Liam’s Pyramid Stage set on Saturday evening.

“Staying for Liam’s set?” one of her followers asked.

She immediately shot back: “Think I’m going to swerve that. The fat twat doing his tribute act, balancing a tambourine on his head is going to look pretty dated after Stormzy.”

The comment has since been deleted, but not before a screenshot was shared widely online.

While Sara didn’t attend the performance, Liam was cheered on from the wings by girlfriend Debbie Gwyther and daughter Molly Moorish – with whom he reconnected in 2018.

It comes after Noel previously claimed that Liam’s comments about Macdonald and the rest of his family were a major reason why he had no desire to reunite Oasis.

Liam said that Noel’s wife Sara MacDonald was “the reason Oasis is no longer” – calling her “a witch”, “proper dark” and saying that she “had a screw loose”. He later added that she was “up there with Putin“.

Despite Liam’s repeated pleas to “get the big O back together“, Noel confirmed that there’s “not a cat in hell’s chance”.

“At the beginning I would have said to my management, there’s a magic number,” Noel told Mojo. “If it reaches that magic number I’ll do it. Give me a shout. A couple of monster gigs. Even a tour of the big cities, a world tour, stadiums, burn a load of money, buy a yacht, buy a plane, and another house, then go back to what I’m doing. Easy. I wouldn’t even have to travel with the c**t.”

He continued: “That thing about my kids and my wife. No way. If I had 50 quid left in my pocket I’d rather go busking. No way, I can’t do it.”

Meanwhile, Liam will head out on a massive arena tour later this year.