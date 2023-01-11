NOFX announce last-ever live dates: “This is not a final tour like Mötley Crüe or Black Sabbath”

NOFX have announced details of their last-ever live dates, with the band promising they will be “done done” afterwards.

The announcement follows frontman Fat Mike telling fans on Instagram last year that 2023 would be the band’s final year together.

Now, NOFX have confirmed details of the tour that will take place before the band dissolves. The band announced nine shows as part of one “phase” of their final tour today (January 11), which will kick off in Austin, TX on April 22.

“Each of these shows is going to be different and special,” they said on Instagram. “And get this, we have already started practicing. Fuck, we have a lot of songs to relearn.” They also promised a European announcement next week.

In a press release, Fat Mike assured fans this would be the last time the band would tour. “This is not a final tour like Mötley Crüe or Black Sabbath,” he said. “These are the very last shows NOFX will ever be playing. We are gonna play with all our hearts…With all our joy…And then we are done. We are done done.”

The tour will see the band play 40 songs per night, with no two setlists across the jaunt being the same. Tickets for the initial dates will go on sale at 10am PT on Friday (January 13) – find more details and purchase them here.

NOFX will play:

April 2023

22 – Austin, TX

23 – Austin, TX

May 2023

13 – San Diego, CA

June 2023

24 – Columbus, OH

25 – Columbus, OH

July 2023

22 – Tacoma, WA

23 – Tacoma, WA

September 2023

16 – San Francisco, CA

30 – St Petersburg, FL

In December, NOFX guitarist Eric Melvin suggested the band could still release new music after retiring from touring. “He still wants to record and release records as NOFX,” Melvin said, referring to Fat Mike. “So we’ll see how that works because they kind of go hand-in-hand, but they don’t have to.”

The band released their latest album ‘Double Album’ in December 2022, while Fat Mike launched a new band called Codefendants, which he described as a “genre fluid musical collective — a cross between hip hop, new-wave, flamenco, and the Beatles”.