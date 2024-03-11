NOFX announce two London shows at Brixton Academy as part of final tour

NOFX have announced two London shows at Brixton Academy this summer as part of their farewell tour. Find all the details below.

The Los Angeles-formed punk rock band announced back in November that they would be embarking on their final run of shows in 2024 to wrap up a 40-year career.

The announcement came after frontman Fat Mike told fans on Instagram that the band would be breaking up in 2023, having formed in 1983. “It’s been an amazing run,” he wrote at the time.

Advertisement

They’ve now added a pair of shows at the South London venue London on June 11 and 12.

Tickets for the shows go on sale this Friday (March 15) at 10am GMT from here. Fans can also access pre-sales on Wednesday (March 13) and Thursday (March 14) at 10am GMT.

The band will be joined by Descendents, Codefendants, and Last Hounds on June 11, while June 12 will welcome support from Circle Jerks, Snuff, The Meffs and The Last Gang.

The North American leg of their tour is set to wrap up with three hometown shows in October 2024.

“Enough with the rumours and teasing posts,” the band wrote on social media today (March 11). “As soon as we heard Brixton Academy was reopening its doors, we all agreed this would be the perfect place for @nofx final farewell to Europe. And why only play one show if you can play two shows instead?”

Advertisement

Speaking of their final run of dates late last year, Fat Mike said: “We’ve played over 2000 shows in 33 countries, in more than 300 cities and darn it…we’re a bit tired. One thing I know in my heart…this is going to be the most emotional, heartbreaking, greatest tour of our career. I’ve never been so excited and at the same time terrified. Mostly excited…”

In 2022, NOFX guitarist Eric Melvin suggested the band could still release new music after retiring from touring.

The band released their latest album ‘Double Album’ in December 2022, while Fat Mike launched his own new band Codefendants, which he described as a “genre fluid musical collective — a cross between hip hop, new-wave, flamenco, and the Beatles”.

NOFX are the latest to announce shows at Brixton Academy following news that it would be reopening for the first time since December 2022, after a crowd crush resulted in the deaths of two people.