NOFX announce UK shows as part of farewell tour

NOFX have announced a pair of UK headline shows as part of their 2023 farewell tour – tickets will be available here.

Last September, frontman Fat Mike told fans on Instagram that the Los Angeles punk-rock band would be breaking up this year having formed in 1983. “It’s been an amazing run,” he wrote at the time.

This month saw NOFX detail a string of US dates, which are due to take place between April and September.

“This is not a final tour like Mötley Crüe or Black Sabbath,” Fat Mike said in a statement. “These are the very last shows NOFX will ever be playing. We are gonna play with all our hearts…With all our joy…And then we are done. We are done done.”

Now, it’s been confirmed that Slam Dunk Festival will host “two extra standalone shows” that’ll serve as NOFX’s final-ever UK gigs.

The group will take to the stage at the event’s site at Temple Newsam in Leeds on May 26 before they head south to Hatfield Park on May 28.

“These are going to be ones not to be missed with 2 albums from their impressive back catalog being played in full each day plus loads more,” organisers wrote on social media yesterday (January 16).

🚨HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT🚨 We are extremely honoured to be hosting the FINAL EVER UK shows for the legendary @NOFXband To give them the huge send off they absolutely deserve they will be playing two extra special stand alone headline shows at the Slam Dunk Festival sites. pic.twitter.com/goAi3APNph — Slam Dunk Festival (@SlamDunkMusic) January 16, 2023

For those of you who want to go to both of these unmissable shows and have already purchased Slam Dunk Festival North tickets – please contact your ticket retailer and they can facilitate swapping your SDF tickets to South on Saturday 27th May so you can have an epic 3 days! — Slam Dunk Festival (@SlamDunkMusic) January 16, 2023

NOFX are set to play their fifth record ‘Punk In Drublic’ (1994) and their 10th LP ‘Wolves In Wolves’ Clothing’ (2006) in Leeds, while fans in Hatfield will be treated to airings of ‘So Long And Thanks For All The Shoes’ (1997) and ‘White Trash, Two Heebs And A Bean’ (1992).

Tickets go on general sale at 5pm GMT tomorrow (January 18) – you’ll be able to purchase yours here.

The announcement added: “For those of you who want to go to both of these unmissable shows and have already purchased Slam Dunk Festival North tickets – please contact your ticket retailer and they can facilitate swapping your SDF tickets to South on Saturday 27th May so you can have an epic 3 days!”

Meanwhile, Enter Shikari and The Offspring are scheduled to headline Slam Dunk Festival 2023 on May 27 (Hatfield) and May 28 (Leeds). Other artists confirmed for the dual event include Creeper, Billy Talent and Bowling For Soup.

Last month, NOFX guitarist Eric Melvin suggested the band could still release new music after retiring from touring. “He still wants to record and release records as NOFX,” Melvin said, referring to Fat Mike. “So we’ll see how that works because they kind of go hand-in-hand, but they don’t have to.”

NOFX released their latest album ‘Double Album’ in December 2022, while Fat Mike launched a new band called Codefendants, which he described as a “genre fluid musical collective — a cross between hip hop, new-wave, flamenco, and the Beatles”.