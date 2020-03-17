NOFX share “first of many” new tracks early for self-isolating fans

NOFX have shared the “first of many” new tracks ahead of schedule as a number of their fans remain in self-isolation due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Los Angeles punk outfit are due to release their fourteenth album later in 2020, which will follow on from 2016’s ‘First Ditch Effort’.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (March 16), the group’s singer Fat Mike explained that being “alone and isolated” resulted in him pondering over the wealth of material NOFX are currently sitting on.

“I realised today that I have tons of new NOFX songs and videos from our new album which won’t be out ’til sometime this summer,” he said in the video.

“But since everyone’s like, stuck at home and bored, I’m just gonna release a bunch of songs now so people can all enjoy them before we’re all dead.”

He added: “So here’s some new songs from NOFX and some videos.”

The first of these tracks, ‘I Love You More Than I Hate Me’, has now been shared along with an accompanying official video – watch below.

Warning: This video contains suicidal imagery

Further details on NOFX’s new album have not yet been shared.

This comes as a number of other artists – including Coldplay‘s Chris Martin, Neil Young and Yungblud – have stepped up in their efforts to entertain and unite fans as many continue to self-isolate.

Yesterday, Chris Martin took to Instagram Live to play a streamed stripped-back set of Coldplay classics. The National’s Matt Berninger, meanwhile, shared a new self-isolation playlist on Spotify, while Neil Young announced he’ll broadcast a live session from his own home.