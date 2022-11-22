NOFX’s Fat Mike announces new band ‘Codefendants’ and shares two singles

NOFX frontman Fat Mike has announced his new musical project ‘Codefendants’ and released two singles, ‘Suicide By Pigs’ and ‘Abscessed’ – listen below.

NOFX’s ‘Double Album’ is set to arrive on December 2, announced in September alongside new single ‘Darby Crashing Your Party’. The album could be the punk veterans’ last, as they announced earlier this year that they intend to embark on a farewell tour in 2023.

Now, Fat Mike has announced his next project, posting to Instagram: “I’m in a new band!!!!”

According to a press release, Codefendants – comprising Fat Mike, Sam King and Ceschi Ramos – is a “genre fluid musical collective – a cross between hip hop, new-wave, flamenco, and the Beatles”.

First single ‘Abscessed’, a collaboration with Get Dead, arrived in October, which was followed by ‘Suicide By Pigs’ this month.

You can listen to both singles and watch the videos below.

A press release also described the origin of the new band. “Sam King from Get Dead’s graffiti crew were giving tattoos and making flash art to raise money to help rapper Ceschi Ramos when he was in prison,” it begins.

“Months later they met at the Gilman Street Project in Berkeley, California. They bonded, talking about their love of hip-hop and punk rock, over a bottle of Jameson. They didn’t know it yet, but they had just started Codefendants.

“They began recording songs two years later in Los Angeles with Fat Mike from NOFX as producer. Soon after Fatty joined the band, they decided to make an album that sounded like nothing else. That album will be released in early 2023.”

The new tracks are available to order on 10-inch vinyl here, along with two new songs from Get Dead.

Earlier this month, NOFX shared new song ‘Punk Rock Cliché’, written by Fat Mike and Matt Skiba, shortly after Skiba replaced Tom DeLonge in Blink-182.