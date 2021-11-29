Nominations for 2022 BRIT Awards to be announced in TV special next month

Nominations for the 2022 BRIT Awards are to be announced in a TV special next month.

Hosted by Clara Amfo & Maya Jama, The BRITs Are Coming ITV show on December 18 will also feature performances from Anne-Marie, Joel Corry & Mabel, Glass Animals and Mimi Webb.

The one hour show will air at 5pm GMT ahead of next year’s awards which will take place on February 8 at The O2 in London.

Advertisement

Mo Gilligan is set to host the 2022 BRIT Awards as a host of new changes for the 2022 ceremony come into force, including the removal of Male and Female categories.

Gilligan replaces Jack Whitehall, who announced recently that he was stepping down from the role after four consecutive years.

Glastonbury’s Block9 are set to handle the show’s creative direction with an all-new design.

Four new genre categories – Alternative/Rock Act, Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act, Dance Act and Pop/R’n’B Act – have been added, with Artist of the Year and International Artist of the Year awards replacing the traditional Male and Female categories from previous years.

See the full list of categories for the 2022 BRIT Awards below:

Advertisement

Artist of the Year with YouTube Music

Group of the Year

BRITs Rising Star supported by BBC Radio 1

Best New Artist

Song of the Year with Mastercard

Mastercard Album of the Year

International Artist of the Year

International Group of the Year

Alternative/Rock Act

Pop/R&B Act

Dance Act

Hip Hop/Rap/Grime Act

This year’s BRIT Awards saw standout performances from Taylor Swift, Elton John, The Weeknd, Coldplay and Dua Lipa at one of the first live music events in the UK following the global pandemic.

Meanwhile, Queen‘s Brian May recently criticised the BRIT Awards’ decision to scrap their traditional gendered system for awards categories, calling it emblematic of a “frightening” trend.

He then defended himself after criticism over comments regarding the trans community, saying his words were “subtly twisted” by a journalist.