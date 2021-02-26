Noname announces new album ‘Factory Baby’, alongside new single ‘Rainforest’

Noname has made her long-awaited return today, with the official announcement of her forthcoming second album ‘Factory Baby’.

To celebrate the announcement, she’s also unveiled its lead single, ‘Rainforest’. The song, which sees her rap about racism and classism in America, is produced by The Kount and features vocals from frequent collaborator Adam Ness.

While Noname – real name Fatimah Warner – has revealed that fans can expect ‘Factory Baby’ at some point this year, an exact release date has yet to be made public.

Listen to ‘Rainforest’ below:

‘Factory Baby’ will serve as the follow-up to 2018’s ‘Room 25’. In a five-star review of the album, NME‘s El Hunt wrote, “‘Room 25’ is not only smartly constructed and laced with intricate subtlety – it’s laugh-out-loud funny, too.”

‘Rainforest’ marks the first song we’ve heard from Noname since she dropped ‘Song 33’ last year, in response to apparent criticism she received from J. Cole in his song ‘Snow On The Bluff‘.

However, she later said she regretted writing and releasing the song, writing on social media, “i tried to use it as a moment to draw attention back to the issues i care about but i didn’t have to respond.

“my ego got the best of me. i apologize for any further distraction this caused.”

She also revealed that she’d be donating whatever she earned from the song to various mutual aid funds.