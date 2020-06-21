Noname issues public apology after release of ‘Song 33’

Noname has taken to Twitter to apologise after the release of her new track, ‘Song 33’, which was widely speculated to be in response to J. Cole’s latest single, ‘Snow on tha Bluff’.

The rapper tweeted today (June 22) that, after “thinking a lot about it,” she is “not proud” of how the situation was handled.

“i tried to use it as a moment to draw attention back to the issues i care about but i didn’t have to respond,” she said.

“my ego got the best of me. i apologize for any further distraction this caused.”

i’ve been thinking a lot about it and i am not proud of myself for responding with song 33. i tried to use it as a moment to draw attention back to the issues i care about but i didn’t have to respond. my ego got the best of me. i apologize for any further distraction this caused — Noname (@noname) June 21, 2020

Noname then praised Madlib for his production on the song. A follow-up tweet also mentioned she would be donating proceeds from the song to “various mutual aid funds”.

She also confirmed that, despite regretting the song, it will remain online.

“i see there’s a lot of people that resonate with the words so i’m leaving it up,” she said.

madlib killed that beat and i see there’s a lot of people that resonate with the words so i’m leaving it up but i’ll be donating my portion of the songs earnings to various mutual aid funds. black radical unity ✊🏾 — Noname (@noname) June 21, 2020

While the apology was directed at the Twitter feud, neither Noname nor J. Cole explicitly mentioned each other in their respective tracks.

While J. Cole never confirmed ‘Snow on tha Bluff’ was about Noname, he did respond to the speculation by saying “I love and honor her as a leader in these times.”

“She has done… the reading and the listening and the learning.”