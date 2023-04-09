Noname has unveiled details of new album, ‘Sundial’

Noname has today (April 9) unveiled details of her new album, ‘Sundial’.

The Chicago rapper announced the much anticipated follow up to ‘Room 25’ on Instagram and revealed that it would arrive in July.

In the post Noname also thanked fans “for everything” – you can see it below.

Noname released her second album ‘Room 25’ in September 2018.

In 2019, she shared the tracks ‘Song 31’ and ‘Song 32’ before working with Saba and Smino on track ‘Häagen Dazs’ as Ghetto Sage.

After that, she confirmed that fans could expect a new album called ‘Factory Baby’ at some point in 2021, but later cancelled the release of this.

“Most days I’m not sure if I’ll ever make music again,” she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time, as reported by HotNewHipHop. “The last time I was consistently making songs was four years ago. It’s been so hard to find producers to link up with and who I genuinely connect with sonically. I’m truly grateful for the art I was able to release but that might be it from me.”

She continued: “Like, it shouldn’t be this hard. No lie this sh*t actually makes me incredibly sad and I rarely leave the crib these days. I don’t want to keep lying and saying there’s an album on the way when there’s not. I’m sorry I’ve lead y’all on. I wanted to believe things would change but they haven’t.”

In a five-star review of her last album, NME‘s El Hunt wrote, “‘Room 25’ is not only smartly constructed and laced with intricate subtlety – it’s laugh-out-loud funny, too.”