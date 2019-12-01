Noname says she may quit music: “I don’t want to dance on a stage for white people”

Noname has shared her frustrations with the music industry and playing for “predominantly white crowds” in a series of tweets, suggesting that she plans to retire – possibly straight after the release of a new album, ‘Factory Baby’.

“To be honest with you, my heart isn’t fully in it anymore,” the artist wrote on Thursday (November 28). “The relationship between ‘artist’ and ‘fan’ is really fucking unhealthy. Yall like what y’all like and hate what y’all hate. And I don’t wanna be on either side.

“I’m just tryna read and organize. After factory baby it’s [peace sign emoji].” Listen to ‘Song 32’ below.

Although the original tweet has since been deleted, Noname – whose real name is Fatimah Nyeema Warner – has continued to vent her disdain for the way she feels her art is being consumed across a string of tweets on Friday (November 29).

When exactly the rapper and producer may bow out seems uncertain. After stating she would not be continuing after the release of proposed new album ‘Factory Baby’ – the details of which Noname posted and then also deleted – one tweet appeared to clarify that she only intends to see out the remaining dates she has booked: “I have 2 shows on the books then after that I’m chilling on making music. If y’all don’t wanna leave the crib I feel it. I don’t want to dance on a stage for white people.”

Later another Twitter user asked: “So what’s the plan? It’s just over after room 25?” Noname responded with a thumbs up emoji. See the main tweets below.

me consistently creating content that is primarily consumed by a white audience who would rather shit on me than challenge their liberalism because some how liking Lizzos music absolves them of racist tendencies pic.twitter.com/AiyMEqZ5nK — Noname (@noname) November 28, 2019

Y’all really pushing the idea that black people can’t come to my shows because of black death and financial restraint ??? As if Dababy, Megan and Smino shows ain’t black as hell? Say you don’t like my shit and move around lol — Noname (@noname) November 29, 2019

whats funny is most black artist are just as uncomfortable performing for majority white crowds but would never publicly say that out of fear and allegiance to 💰 Which isnt a bad thing necessarily cause niggas gotta eat but yall wouldnt be up and arms if I quit workn @ McDonalds — Noname (@noname) November 30, 2019

when I go to work, thousands of white people scream the word nigga at me. and no I’m not changing my art so it is what it is. catch me @nonamebooks ✌🏾 — Noname (@noname) November 30, 2019

That’s real. Unfortunately I’m not going to keep performing for predominantly white crowds. I have 2 shows on the books then after that I’m chilling on making music. If y’all don’t wanna leave the crib I feel it. I don’t want to dance on a stage for white people. — Noname (@noname) November 29, 2019

I refuse to keep making music and putting it online for free for people who won’t support me — Noname (@noname) November 29, 2019

In a five-star review of ‘Room 25’, NME said: “Unlike many rappers out there, Noname isn’t bringing us a romantic rags-to-riches story; here she acknowledges the pitfalls of fame (as well as the occasional perks) with whip-smart honesty. Just like ‘Telefone’, it’s flawless.”