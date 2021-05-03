Noname recalls J. Cole fallout, shares her take on the pair’s dispute

Noname has shared her take on last year’s fallout with J. Cole, after being asked about it on social media by a fan.

Last year, J. Cole released the track ‘Snow On Tha Bluff’ which many fans believed was aimed at Noname, the Chicago rapper, activist and book club organiser. The Dreamville rapper neither confirmed or denied whether the track was about Noname, but wrote, “but I can say it was honest.”

In a separate tweet he told his followers to “Follow Noname. I love and honor her as a leader in these times. She has done and is doing the reading and the listening and the learning on the path that she truly believes is the correct one for our people.”

Noname then responded to Cole’s tweets with ‘Song 33’, and later apologised, writing that she was “not proud of myself for responding with song 33”. In a deleted tweet, she also told people she was “nobod[y’s] leader”.

On Friday (April 30), Noname shared a number of tweets distancing herself from politics, at which point one follower said that “Dweebs got call you unprincipled”.

Noname replied: “I’m no longer interested in proving myself to an internet that will cannibalize the vulnerability of those who choose to publicly learn. It’s cop shit. I’m interested in what my community calls me. Twitter is not my community.”

Another follower then said: “J Cole literally tried to make that same point to you almost 2 years ago lol”. It’s at this point that she shared her take on what happened between her and Cole.

“No. j cole was upset because i tweeted about rappers who profit off blackness while simultaneously being silent when it comes to black death. he was angered by the ‘tone’ of a tweet that didn’t even specifically name him.”

Meanwhile, J. Cole has teased the release of his highly anticipated new project ‘The Off-Season’.

The follow-up to 2018’s ‘KOD’ was expected to arrive last year, with Cole hinting in November that ‘The Fall Off’ would be released in 2020. However, the North Carolina rapper’s sixth studio album was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In December, Cole announced what appeared to be three new projects, seemingly revealing that ‘The Fall Off’ will be preceded by two projects called ‘The Off-Season’ and ‘It’s A Boy’ – the former of which looks like it’s about to be be released.

Taking to his Instagram story on Friday night (April 30), Cole expressed his excitement over the upcoming project. “Just rode through the city to The Off-Season. Dawg…,” he wrote with a facepalm emoji. “Too excited.”