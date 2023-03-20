Norah Jones announces 2023 UK and Ireland tour

Norah Jones has announced that she will be heading on a tour of the UK and Ireland this autumn.

The singer-songwriter previously announced a summer tour in Europe, which is due to start this July in Paris and includes dates in Italy, Spain, Portugal and more.

The UK and Ireland leg of the tour kicks off at Sage Gateshead on November 4, before heading to Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Bath, Belfast and Dublin. Jones will also headline London’s Palladium on November 11.

Tickets for the tour will be on sale this Friday, March 24 at 10am. See full dates below and find tickets here.

Jones’ last studio album was the 2021 festive LP ‘I Dream of Christmas’, which included versions of songs like ‘Blue Christmas’, ‘White Christmas’, ‘Winter Wonderland’ and ‘I’ll Be Home for Christmas’. This album followed 2020’s ‘Pick Me Up Off The Floor’.

In other news, in January, Logic shared a teaser for his new album ‘College Park’, which features RZA, Norah Jones and more. The album was officially released on February 24, with Jones appearing on the track ‘Paradise II’.

Elsewhere, Jones finally released her cover of Ray Charles‘ ‘Hallelujah, I Love Him So’ last year.

Released to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her landmark debut ‘Come Away With Me’, Jones originally recorded her rendition of the 1956 song during one of her very first demo sessions for Blue Note Records back in 2000.

The cover had never previously been released but was made available for the first time as part of ‘Come Away With Me: 20th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition’, a multi-disc reissue that arrived in April 2022.

Norah Jones 2023 Tour Dates

JULY

6 – La Seine Musical, Paris

8 – Gent Jazz Festival, Gent

11 – Jazz a Vienne, Vienne

14 – Lucca Festival, Lucca

15 – Ljetna Pozornica, Opatija

16 – Veszprem Festival, Veszprem

18 – Klassik am Dom, Linz

21 – Cap Roig, Calella De Palafrugell

22 – Jazzaldia, San Sebastian

24 – Jazz in Marciac, Marciac

27 – Starlite Festival, Marbella

29 – Cool Jazz Festival, Lisbon

NOVEMBER

4 – Sage, Gateshead

6 – Symphony Hall, Birmingham

7 – Bridgewater Hall, Manchester

8 – Royal Concert Hall, Glasgow

10 – Forum, Bath

11 – Palladium, London

13 – Waterfront, Belfast

14 – 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin