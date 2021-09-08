Nordic Music Biz announces its annual Top 20 Under 30 list for 2021

The Nordic Music Biz has revealed its annual Top 20 Under 30 list for 2021 – see the list of winners below.

The accolade has been designed to celebrate “young people bringing new perspectives, ideas and business models to an ever-changing industry”.

According to NOMEX (Nordic Music Export), who organise the list, the winners were chosen by a panel of judges, based on “company growth, career path, recognition in the industry, influence in the industry in 2020, artistic development, innovation, concert revenues, sales, streaming, campaigns, radio and television publicity.”

“With the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen that the recruitment of young people into the music industry is more important than ever,” said Nina Finnerud, Head of UK at Music Norway.

“Nordic Music Biz therefore believe that looking after and nurturing the new generation of music industry professionals is crucial and by lifting The Nordic Music Biz Top 20 Under 30, can build on the foundation of the successful award and create a platform where ideas and experiences are shared, connections are made and intra Nordic collaborations are created,” Finnerud continued. “These people are part of the future of our industry”

The complete list of winners can be found here.

The winners will be honoured with a ceremony at the upcoming by:Larm Festival, which takes place September 30 – October 2 in Oslo.

NOMEX was set up in 2008 as a collaboration between Export Music Sweden, Music Export Denmark, Music Finland, Iceland Music Export and Music Norway to help facilitate growth and development in the Nordic music sector, which is currently the 6th largest market for recorded music in the world. This is their fourth annual Top 20 Under 30 list.

