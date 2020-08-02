‘Normal People’ star Paul Mescal is reportedly to appear in Rolling Stones music video

Normal People star Paul Mescal is set to appear in a new music video for the The Rolling Stones, it is being reported.

The Irish actor, who played Connell Waldron in the TV adaptation of Sally Rooney’s hit novel, is said to have caught the band’s eye following his appearance in the BBC Three drama.

The Sun reports that Mescal is going to star as a “hunky party boy” in the video for ‘Scarlet’, a previously unreleased track the band originally wrote with Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page in 1974.

The track will feature on the band’s forthcoming expanded edition of their 1973 ‘Goats Head Soup’ album, which arrives in September.

A source told the paper that it was “a massive collaboration and a great coup to get Paul on board… Universal [Records] man­ag­ed to pull off the partnership at just the right time, and everyone involved is seriously excited.”

Starring opposite Daisy Edgar-Jones, Mescal’s stint in Normal People earned him an Emmy nomination for Lead Actor In A Limited Series/TV Movie.

His competition includes Jeremy Irons (Watchmen), Hugh Jackman (Bad Education), Jeremy Pope (Hollywood), and Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True).

Meanwhile, Mick Jagger has given an update on the progress of the next batch of Rolling Stones music, revealing in an interview that he’s been working on new material by the band during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Stones’ last release, ‘Living in a Ghost Town’, arrived back in April as a standalone single.