Normani announces debut solo album

Normani has announced her debut solo album, ‘DOPAMINE’.

The former Fifth Harmony singer took to social media to announce the record, sharing its cover art, in which she can be seen sitting on a rocket. In follow up posts, she confirmed that the album will release sometime this year (2024), though she did not reveal a concrete launch date.

She also shared a snippet of a song from the album in a separate post. Check out the clip below.

The album’s announcement comes shortly after the singer began teasing the record, saying in January that it is it is “literally the best music she’s ever made”. She said, speaking to Deadline Hollywood at Sundance: “I want this project to come out more than, literally, anybody. But, it’s literally the best music I’ve ever made and I could be more proud and I know that – once it comes out – you guys are gonna be like, ‘Yeah. The wait was worth it.”

The singer rose to fame as part of the girl group Fifth Harmony, which was formed with the help of Simon Cowell on The X Factor US. Despite not winning the competition show, the group went on the huge success – releasing five platinum singles and three Top Five Billboard 200 albums before they went on an indefinite hiatus in 2017.

Her debut solo single ‘Motivation’ followed in 2019. The song was co-written by Ariana Grande and has since gone platinum in the US. Its nostalgic ’00s-inspired accompanying music video also went viral and currently has 185million views on YouTube.

Normani later joined forced with Megan Thee Stallion on ‘Diamonds’, a single from the soundtrack for the DC movie, Birds Of Prey. In a four-star review, NME called the track an “exuberant female power anthem that perfectly balances sass and intimidating cuteness.”

She has since lent her vocals on Cardi B‘s sultry ‘Wild Side’ and Calvin Harris‘ funk-inspired ‘Next To You’ – the latter also featured Tinashe and Offset. In 2021, the Atlanta star released her second-ever solo single, ‘Fair’.