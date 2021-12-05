Normani gives update on debut album: “Summer’s gonna be lit”

Normani has given an update about when fans can expect to hear her debut album release.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight at the 2021 Soul Train Awards, Normani was asked if she had a message for fans about her debut album.

In response, Normani said: “I wanna tell you that summer is gonna be lit. Yes, the summer’s gonna be lit.”

Asked at what stage she was at, Normani replied: “We’re doing everything, we’re doing it all. I’m ready to perform, I miss performing.”

Last year, Normani worked on ‘Diamonds’, a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion released to coincide with the DC film Birds Of Prey.

“What do you get when you mix the raunchy Megan Thee Stallion with the innocence of Normani? The answer is ‘Diamonds’: the exuberant female power anthem that perfectly balances sass and intimidating cuteness,” NME‘s Kyann Sian-Williams said, reviewing the single.

Kaytranda recently remixed Normani’s most recent single, ‘Wild Side’ and the musician appeared in Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Family Ties’ video.

That song was previewed in March 2020 in a video teaser for pgLang, announcing that Keem had partnered with the company. Back in January, Keem appeared as part of a series of short films pgLang released in collaboration with Calvin Klein.

No release ate has yet been given for Normani’s album.