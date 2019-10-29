Normani recruits 21 Savage for new ‘Motivation’ remix

The rapper adds smooth bars to the infectious track

Normani has enlisted rapper 21 Savage for a remix of her debut solo single, ‘Motivation’.

The “savage” remix arrived shortly after both Normani and 21 teased their collaboration on Instagram stories. The rapper’s verse comes early in the track, and he spits flirty bars over the ILYA-produced beat.

Listen to 21 Savage’s remix of ‘Motivation’ below:

Motivation (with 21 Savage) [Savage Remix] We and our partners use cookies to personalize your experience, to show you ads based on your interests, and for measurement and analytics purposes. By using our website and our services, you agree to our use of cookies as described in our Cookie Policy.

More than a year after her group Fifth Harmony announced their indefinite hiatus in March 2018, Normani released ‘Motivation’ alongside an old-school music video, which paid tribute to pop and R&B visuals from the early noughties. The track is expected to appear on her upcoming debut solo album, which according to the singer, will likely only be released next year.

“[‘Motivation’] is one layer. I want to make sure that this album is very dynamic,” Normani said on The Zach Sang Show. “There’s so many different dimensions to me, not only as an artist but as a person.” She also revealed that there will be at least 14 tracks on the record.

Although she’s still putting the finishing touches on her debut solo album, Normani is also set to feature on a new song with Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj for the upcoming Charlie’s Angels soundtrack, on which Grande served as executive producer.

Meanwhile, 21 Savage recently called for immigration reform in the United States, where undocumented immigrants who lived in America as children would automatically become U.S. citizens. The rapper, who was held in immigration detention in February this year, called for the change after he received an award from the National Immigration Law Center.