Normani teases new track sampling Aaliyah’s ‘One In A Million’

Normani has shared what appears to be a snippet of long-awaited new music in a video posted to her Twitter.

“Know it’s been awhile,” the singer wrote on Twitter, along with a 20 second video of herself backed with music that samples Aaliyah‘s 1996 track ‘One In A Million’.

It’s been over a year since Normani last released new music, which came in the form of January 2020’s ‘Diamonds’, a collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion released to coincide with the DC film Birds Of Prey.

“What do you get when you mix the raunchy Megan Thee Stallion with the innocence of Normani? The answer is ‘Diamonds’: the exuberant female power anthem that perfectly balances sass and intimidating cuteness,” NME‘s Kyann Sian-Williams said, reviewing the single.

Normani is currently working on her much-anticipated debut album, for which no release date has yet been revealed.

Speaking to Teen Vogue last October Normani said she’s been working on the new record in lockdown, which she described as “an opportunity for the public to be able to get to know me in a way that they haven’t been able to before.”

Prior to ‘Diamonds’, Normani released the standalone single ‘Motivation’, and appeared on Sam Smith‘s third album ‘Love Goes’ on the track ‘Dancing With A Stranger’.

Last October, meanwhile, Normani took part in Rihanna‘s star-studded second Savage X Fenty lingerie show.

She joined the likes of Travis Scott, Rosalía, Miguel, Bad Bunny, DJ Mustard, Roddy Ricch, and Ella Mai for the show, which was broadcast via Amazon Prime Video.