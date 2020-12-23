Northern Ireland’s Stendhal Festival to celebrate 10th anniversary with two events

Northern Ireland’s Stendhal Festival has announced it will celebrate its 10th anniversary next year with two separate events.

The 10th instalment of the festival, which first took place in 2011, was supposed to take place at Balefully Cottage Farm this year, but due to the coronavirus pandemic it was cancelled.

Organisers have now said that they are much more optimistic about events returning in 2021 after the commencement of the roll out of a mass vaccination programme, which they say can be used in conjunction with social distancing plans they have already devised to ensure that the events can take place this summer.

The first Stendhal event will take place on July 9 and 10 and the second will be on August 12, 13 and 14. The lineups for each event are yet to be announced. Tickets are on sale now – get them here.

A mixture of 1,500 general and family tickets have been made available for the first Stendhal in July – which organisers hope they can scale up to 3,000 in the coming months – while the second event will only have 500 tickets on sale initially. This is so they can accommodate those who rolled over their 2020 Stendhal Ticket to 2021.

“It’s been a really tough year,” Stendhal director Ross Park Hill said in a statement. “We don’t have to tell anybody that because every one has been in somewhat of the same boat. That said, the entertainment and events industry have probably seen the biggest hits brought on by the pandemic, so we are quite simply delighted to have been able to navigate our way through 2020 and still be in a position to run events next year.”

Hill added: “I’d like to take the opportunity to again publicly thank those patrons who rolled over their tickets from 2020 to 2021, they are a one of the main reasons we survived 2020 and are in a position to re-launch the festival in 2021.

“In that vain I’d also like to thank all the organisations that have supported us through the pandemic including Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Help Musicians NI and The Arts Council of Northern Ireland.

“We are so excited by the prospect of welcoming people back to the farm and we can’t wait to be able to once again deliver all the music, arts and creativity that Stendhal is known for. We guarantee it will be worth the wait.”

Meanwhile, Primavera Sound festival have hailed a successful trial held earlier this month, investigating the possibility of holding live music events without social distancing.

The event, dubbed PRIMACOV, was organised by Primavera Sound alongside the Hospital Germans Trias in Barcelona and the Fight AIDS and Infectious Diseases Foundations.

At the event on December 12, 1,042 attended a concert with local DJs at the 1,608 capacity Sala Apolo venue in Barcelona.