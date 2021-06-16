NOS Alive 2022 confirms Metallica, Imagine Dragons, Royal Blood and more

NOS Alive has announced the first wave of artists for their 2022 festival, including Metallica, Imagine Dragons and Royal Blood.

The Lisbon festival is aiming to return next year after it was forced to cancel both its 2020 and 2021 events due to the coronavirus pandemic.

NOS Alive has confirmed this morning (June 16) that their 2022 festival – which will run from July 6-9 – will feature the likes of Metallica, Imagine Dragons and Royal Blood.

Phoebe Bridgers, Faith No More, Caribou, Tom Misch, Parcels and Inhaler will also play at the Portuguese festival next year – you can check out the line-up so far below.

NOS Alive say that further names are set to be added to their 2022 line-up in due course.

Tickets that were purchased for the axed 2020 and 2021 editions of the festival remain valid for NOS Alive 2022. All remaining tickets for next year’s festival are on sale now, and you can find those and more information about NOS Alive here.

Upon confirming last month that their 2021 festival had been cancelled, the organisers of NOS Alive said in a statement that they intended to “return even stronger, alive and more eager than ever” in 2022.

“When the first chords sound very loud, this is a sign that we are back at the Passeio Marítimo de Algés, where the sunset on the NOS stage is the most beautiful in the world. These are the memories that will return to the place where you never stopped dreaming in July 2022.”