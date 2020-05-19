NOS Alive festival 2020 officially postponed until next year

NOS Alive festival has been officially postponed until next year due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis – you can see the full statement below.

The annual event was set to return to Lisbon, Portugal from July 8-11. Artists featured on the 2020 bill included Taylor Swift, The Strokes, Billie Eilish and Kendrick Lamar.

NOS organisers have now issued a statement to confirm that the festival has been pushed back to 2021, after a proposed ban on live events was approved by the Portuguese government earlier today (May 19).

🇵🇹 Nos dias 7, 8, 9 e 10 de Julho de 2021 voltamos a estar juntos! Por agora, mantenham-se em segurança e continuem a sonhar connosco. 🇬🇧 We'll be together again on the 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th of July. For now, stay safe and keep dreaming with us. pic.twitter.com/v3FWKdZcNZ — NOS Alive (@NOS_Alive) May 19, 2020

“This will be the first July without NOS Alive. It is with a heavy heart that we announce that NOS Alive 2020 is postponed until July 2021,” the statement reads.

NOS Alive will now take place between July 7-10, 2021. Those with tickets for 2020’s edition will be contacted “soon” regarding their options, “all in line with the new law”.

So far, NOS has confirmed that Portuguese outfit Da Weasel will be returning in 2021 for “a one-off exclusive concert” on the main stage. Further line-up details have not yet been announced.

Organisers say that they’re “feeling positive and committed about working towards making the 2021 edition the best one ever”, adding: “Staying true to our signature that we want to maintain: the best line-up. Always!”

In April, headliner Taylor Swift cancelled all of her European shows for this year including her scheduled NOS Alive 2020 set. At the time, organisers responded by saying that they were “evaluating on a daily basis all possibilities […] including [the] postponement of festival dates with [the] same line-up.”