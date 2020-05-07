NOS Alive festival cancelled due to new Portuguese ruling on live events

Organisers behind NOS Alive, due to take place in early July, have announced that the festival is all but certain not to take place this year.

Following the Portuguese government’s announcement that live events will not be able to take place in the country until October 1, organisers Everything Is New shared a statement in both English and Portuguese.

“NOS Alive Festival, together with the other promoters of of music festivals, learned today of the approval of the proposed law, to be approved by the Assembly of the Republic […] which establishes exceptional and temporary measures to respond to the pandemic of the disease COVID-19 within the scope of cultural and artistic fields, especially regarding music festivals,” the statement reads.

They go on to say that under the terms of the new law, ticket-holders will be issued with a voucher “of identical value”.

However the organisers say they are awaiting the result of the law’s final approval in the Assembly Of The Republic, Portugal’s parliament, before they implement the decision.

They conclude their statement by saying the decision is one that “fills everyone here […] with sadness, but which will be fully respected in the name of public health.”

In April, when Taylor Swift announced that she was cancelling all of her European shows in 2020 including a planned NOS Alive set, organisers said that they were “evaluating on a daily basis all possibilities […] including postponement of festival dates with [the] same line-up.”

The festival was due to be headlined by Swift, The Strokes, Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish, with the likes of Faith No More, Khalid, Alt-J and Two Door Cinema Club also set to appear.