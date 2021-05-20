NOS Alive Festival postponed until 2022 due to coronavirus concerns

NOS Alive Festival has become the latest event to announce its cancellation for the second year running, due to ongoing coronavirus concerns.

The Lisbon event was set to take place from July 7-10, with performances from the likes of Fontaines DC, Red Hot Chilli Peppers and Alt-J.

Now, organisers say that ongoing travel restrictions due to the pandemic have forced the event’s postponement until 2022.

“This is not a decision we take lightly, but due to the responsibility we have for the safety of all fans, artists, sponsors, partners, suppliers, security, cleaning and catering teams, technical and production teams, the NOS Alive team and the country, it is the most correct,” said organisers in a statement.

Bilhetes disponíveis a partir do dia 24 de maio de 2021. Para mais informações, vai até https://t.co/1N2ip0SJZH.

_ Tickets available from May 24, 2021. For more information, head over to https://t.co/1N2ip0SJZH.#NeverStopDreaming #NosAlive22 pic.twitter.com/htCtznz7Le — NOS Alive (@NOS_Alive) May 20, 2021

Remaining hopeful for 2022, they added: “The dream is not over, but paused, so that in 2022 we may return even stronger, alive and more eager than ever.

“If we were missing you already, now we miss you even more.

“When the first chords sound very loud, this is a sign that we are back at the Passeio Marítimo de Algés, where the sunset on the NOS stage is the most beautiful in the world. These are the memories that will return to the place where you never stopped dreaming in July 2022,” they added.

Tickets purchased for the 2020 and 2021 editions remain valid for NOS Alive 2022.

It was also confirmed earlier today that Spain’s Mad Cool Festival will also be postponed for a second year.

Earlier this week it was reported that early data that has been gathered from the UK Government’s Events Research Programme has suggested that holding mass events without face masks and social distancing poses as little risk as going to a shopping centre or restaurant.