NOS Alive festival release statement as Portugal plans to ban live events until October

Organisers behind NOS Alive, due to take place in early July, have released a statement in response to government plans in Portugal regarding live events.

The Portuguese parliament is currently approving a law that would prevent live events taking place until after September 30. In response, NOS Alive organisers Everything Is New shared a statement in both English and Portuguese.

“NOS Alive Festival, together with the other promoters of of music festivals, learned today of the approval of the proposed law, to be approved by the Assembly of the Republic […] which establishes exceptional and temporary measures to respond to the pandemic of the disease COVID-19 within the scope of cultural and artistic fields, especially regarding music festivals,” the statement reads.

They go on to say that while they await the confirmation of the new law, ticket-holders can be issued with a voucher “of identical value” to the cost of admission.

They organisers say they are awaiting the result of the law’s final approval in the Assembly Of The Republic, Portugal’s parliament, before they confirm the future of 2020’s event.

They conclude their statement by saying the decision is one that “fills everyone here […] with sadness, but which will be fully respected in the name of public health.”

In April, when Taylor Swift announced that she was cancelling all of her European shows in 2020 including a planned NOS Alive set, organisers said that they were “evaluating on a daily basis all possibilities […] including postponement of festival dates with [the] same line-up.”

The festival is also due to host The Strokes, Kendrick Lamar and Billie Eilish, with the likes of Faith No More, Khalid, Alt-J and Two Door Cinema Club also set to appear.