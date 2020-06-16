NOS Primavera Sound Porto unveils 2021 festival line-up

NOS Primavera Sound Porto has announced its line-up for 2021 after coronavirus forced the event to cancel its 2020 edition.

The Portugal festival will welcome the likes of Tyler, The Creator, Gorillaz, Beck, FKA twigs, and Tame Impala to next year’s event, which takes place from June 10-12.

Other artists heading to Porto include Pavement, Doja Cat, King Krule, Mura Masa, Bad Bunny, Dinosaur Jr and Little Simz.

Tickets go on sale from Thursday (June 18) and you’ll be able to buy them here.

This is it! NOS Primavera Sound Porto looks towards 2021 with the best lineup in its history.

Full festival tickets on sale from Thursday 18th June at 12:00 (GMT + 1).https://t.co/KeXj5go0So#wewilldancetogetheragain pic.twitter.com/dFsFYmZwus — NOS Primavera Sound (@nos_primavera) June 16, 2020

The announcement comes after Primavera’s main event in Barcelona announced the first 100 names on the line-up for their 2021 festival.

The Barcelona-held event is set to return next year for its 20th anniversary after the 2020 edition was cancelled earlier this month due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Strokes, Tame Impala, Gorillaz, FKA twigs and Tyler, the Creator will all perform next year between June 2-6.

In a statement, organisers said: “We are especially proud to announce that the first names in the Primavera Sound Barcelona 2021 line-up feature a majority of artists who reconfirm their presence at the festival, as well as the occasional very special new addition. A first selection of artists that condenses the spirit of the festival for an edition that is as long awaited as this 20th anniversary edition is, and that will be updated soon with new names, both from the 2020 lineup and new surprises.”