Nothing But Thieves announce 2021 UK and Ireland arena tour

Nothing But Thieves have announced arena tour dates for 2021 – see the full list of shows below.

The band, who release their new album ‘Moral Panic’ next month, will head across the UK and Ireland next Autumn.

‘Moral Panic’ comes out on October 23 via RCA/Sony, and will feature the band’s first new music since 2018 EP ‘What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way’ and full-length album ‘Broken Machine’ from the previous year.

Speaking about the new album and its first single ‘Real Love Song’, the band said: “An interviewer in Kuala Lumpur asked us why we don’t have a huge amount of songs about relationships or love. We hadn’t really thought about it before. The answer was that songs like that have been done to death and they rarely capture what love is actually like for most.”

“Songs tend to be idealistic or Hollywood. ‘Real Love Song’ was an attempt to write a song about love from a self-aware perspective. It’s about the darker side of love – the painful, unrequited kind. It’s love lost or love never gained. Thank you to that interviewer from Malaysia – without you, this song would never exist.”

See Nothing But Thieves’ new 2021 UK and Ireland tour dates below.

SEPTEMBER 2021

30th – Dublin, Olympia

OCTOBER 2021

2nd – Belfast, Ulster Hall

6th – Plymouth, Pavilions

7th – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

8th – London, O2 Arena

10th – Birmingham, O2 Academy

11th – Glasgow, Barrowland

14th – Manchester, Victoria Warehouse

16th – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Back in April, Nothing But Thieves re-addressed accusations of sexual assault levelled at the band.

The Essex musicians had previously responded to allegations made in 2017, which they “100% denied” at the time. A new statement was shared earlier this year to readdress what they claim are “entirely false” accusations.