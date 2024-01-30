Nothing But Thieves announce huge UK outdoor shows in Cardiff and Leeds

Nothing But Thieves have announced a pair of huge UK headline shows – you can find all the details below.

The Essex band are due to perform at Cardiff Castle on Wednesday, June 19 before taking to the stage at Millennium Square in Leeds on Wednesday, July 3 in support of their 2023 album ‘Dead Club City’.

“CARDIFF. LEEDS. We’re coming,” wrote Nothing But Thieves on social media to confirm the gigs. “Wouldn’t be a summer without some UK shows.”

Tickets for both dates go on general sale at 9am GMT this Friday (February 2) – you’ll be able to buy yours here. Alternatively, NBTID holders can now access a pre-sale here.

The Leeds show forms part of the Sounds Of The City series, which will also feature performances from the likes of Suede, Manic Street Preachers, Annie-Marie and Tom Grennan.

Check out the announcement post below.

The newly-confirmed concerts will continue the group’s ‘Welcome To The DCC World Tour’, which visited North America, Europe and the UK/Ireland last year.

This summer, Nothing But Thieves are set to make appearances at the Isle Of Wight Festival, Rock Werchter, Mad Cool Festival and NOS Alive among other events. They’ll also open for Green Day on the UK and Ireland leg of their 2024 ‘Saviors’ world tour, including the trio’s huge gig at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Tomorrow (January 31), Nothing But Thieves will play a sold-out show for Radio X at the O2 Forum Kentish Town in London.