Nothing But Thieves are among the leading names on the line-up of the virtual Headstock Weekender festival, which is being held to mark World Mental Health Day next month.

Set to take place from October 10-11, Headstock Weekender will be broadcast for free on the United We Stream GM platform and will feature live music, exclusive talks and immersive wellbeing experiences.

This two-day virtual festival replaces the initial week-long event that had been planned to take place across Manchester back in May, but those plans were shelved due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On the music bill for the Headstock Weekender are Nothing But Thieves, Kodaline, Larkins, The Slow Readers Club, Yousef and Prospa. You can check out the full music line-up for the virtual event below.

Anyone can access the event for free, with donations to raise money for Headstock’s charity partners Help Musicians and Manchester Mind, as well as raising awareness for the text support service Shout 85258 being encouraged.

“Through the power of music and shared experiences, our goal is to create change by changing the conversation around mental health. Music has a huge role to play in our physical, mental and emotional wellbeing and that applies now, more than ever,” Headstock Founder Atheer Al-Salim said.

“Like so many live events, our plans for 2020 have had to change, but we’ve adapted to the times, and are delighted to continue our relationship with United We Stream in order to deliver this exciting event.

“We’ve curated a jam-packed programme across World Mental Health Day weekend that combines music, talks and wellbeing experiences, so we really hope that people are able to take what they need from this very special virtual event.”

Last week Nothing But Thieves announced details of an arena tour for September and October 2021.