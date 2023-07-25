Notting Hill Carnival 2023 to celebrate 50 years of sound systems and Mas bands

The countdown to Notting Hill Carnival 2023 has started – as the event reveals plans to celebrate 50 years since sound systems were introduced.

50 years ago, Trinidadian Leslie “Teacher” Palmer MBE invited the first ever sound systems and the first official Mas bands to the event. With ‘Mas’ being short for masquerade, the bands brought costumes, masks and other art elements that were popular at carnivals across the globe. With the sound system culture broadening the styles of music played, the public celebration of West Indian culture grew in popularity. The year 1973 also saw the inclusion of street stalls where merchants can sell Caribbean cuisine and memorabilia.

Historian Tom Vague wrote in his 2009 book, 50 Years of Carnival: “Under the administration of Leslie Palmer, the Notting Hill Peoples’ Carnival was transformed into an urban festival of black music, incorporating all aspects of Trinidad’s Carnival. Getting sponsorship, recruiting more steel bands, reggae groups and sound systems, introducing generators and extending the route. Attendance increased from 3,000 at the beginning of the ’70s to 30–50,000.”

Last week, at the cultural hotspot of Tabernacle, the Notting Hill Carnival board held a launch party for this year’s event. CEO Matthew Philip confirmed that sound systems and Mas bands “marked an evolution in the event that helped ensure its future, so this is something worth celebrating.”

One of the earliest Mas bands included in Notting Hill Carnival was Genesis, created by husband and wife duo Vernon and Allyson Fellows in 1980 to bring about a modern evolution of the event.

“Trinidad is our heritage and our legacy,” said Allyson. “Carnival is our legacy, so we’ve always loved it. It’s a special privilege to be able to teach and educate people on the importance of giving back and supporting our ancestors.”

CEO Matthew Philip also mentioned that 2023 marks the 75th anniversary since the Windrush generation migrated to Britain. “It’s a momentous occasion that allows us to reflect on the tremendous contribution and enduring legacy of the Windrush generation,” he said.

“They brought with them not only their talents, skills and work ethic but also their vibrant cultures and indomitable spirit. They help rebuild post-war Britain, enriching our society with their traditions, music and food, leaving an indelible mark on our collective identity.”

We're celebrating the five disciplines of carnival for #NottingHillCarnival. 4️⃣ Our 4th discipline is Masquerade Bands with Symone Williams from Genesis Mas Band Costume Makers.

He added: “The Notting Hill Carnival, with its message of unity and inclusivity, serves as a powerful reminder of our shared responsibility to create a fair and just society. Let’s make this year’s Notting Hill Carnival a resounding tribute to the Windrush Generation and a testament to the power of unity and inclusion.”

The first Caribbean carnival in the UK took place in 1959 in St Pancras Town Hall as a response to the racial tension in London at the time. The previous year saw the Notting Hill Race Riots where hundreds of racist attacks were carried out on West Indian homes in the area. Then in 1966, Rhaune Laslett and Andre Shervington organised a children’s street party – recognised as the first Notting Hill Carnival.

NHC’s board members Linett Kamala described it as “an inclusive event” that has “become a significant part of British culture”.

“From a small children’s parade to one to two million people a year [attending the event], it’s all about people coming together joyfully and coping with what they dealt with,” she said. “The whole thing grew from a racist murder, a very tragic incident. The fact you see everyone come together in peace and love is a beautiful thing.”

This year’s Notting Hill Carnival will take place on August Bank Holiday weekend, Saturday August 26 to Monday August 28.

Last month, Notting Hill Carnival collaborated with Glastonbury for a specially curated “home-base” in the festival’s legendary “late-night” party area, Block9. Glasto co-creator Emily Eavis said: “It’s a dream to finally bring some of the very fine crew here to the festival and I’m sure they will bring so much creativity, energy and insanely good music with their electric carnival procession, workshops and sound system base at Block9.”

Back in 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Notting Hill Carnival’s live event was cancelled. Instead, the event went online for the first time. They offered British carnivalists a virtual version of the parade and Mas bands, showing off the traditional costumes while notable DJs played tunes.

Next year will mark 60 years of the West London carnival since its inception in 1964.