Notting Hill Carnival unveils virtual celebration plans for 2020

Notting Hill Carnival has unveiled its virtual celebration plans for 2020.

Back in May, carnival organisers announced it would change to an online format for the first time in its 54 year history following the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Now, a virtual incarnation of the event – ‘Notting Hill Carnival: Access All Areas’ – will be be streamed across four channels which viewers can register for in advance here.

Spotify is also teaming up with the carnival to launch a dedicated microsite which will highlight the importance of carnival culture to the UK. The site will feature playlists curated by each of the official sound systems and the DJs of Carnival.

The site will also have podcast episodes exploring the carnival’s long rich history to current issues facing the Black community.

An official Afterparty will also be hosted by BBC Radio 1Xtra between 11-2am on Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday. “1Xtra DJs and special guests will be showcasing the best in Dancehall, Soca, Hip-Hop, UKG and all Carnival sounds,” a statement from organisers said.

Matthew Phillip, Executive Director of Notting Hill Carnival said: “This year we faced the ultimate challenge of being unable to gather on the streets to celebrate our Carnival. But, now, more than ever, it’s important to keep the spirit of Notting Hill Carnival alive, giving an outlet to the thousands of people that spend all year creating incredible costumes and music for Europe’s largest event.

“Carnival is such an important part of people’s lives and key celebration of the multiculturalism of the UK, and we have a responsibility to our community and pioneers to honour that. We also have a responsibility to protect the black community and our elders by respecting social distancing and taking Carnival away from the streets for this year. So this is a fantastic solution for 2020.”

He added: “We may not be able to celebrate together on the streets as usual, but we can all come together to celebrate one of the UK’s great cultural events online.”

Notting Hill Carnival is set to return in 2021.