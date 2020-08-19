Notting Hill Carnival’s first ever digital line-up announced

For the first time in its 54-year history, Notting Hill Carnival will be held online this year – you can see the line-up for 2020’s event below.

Back in May, carnival organisers announced it would change to an online format due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The virtual incarnation – ‘Notting Hill Carnival: Access All Areas’ – will see performances and entertainment streamed across four channels over the bank holiday weekend from August 29. Viewers can register for in advance here.

With the support of Spotify, which is acting as an official partner for the 2020 celebrations, the event’s organisers will launch a dedicated microsite to host the weekend’s festivities. This will include playlist takeovers from artists including the Marleys, reggae musician Koffee, and dancehall artist Spice.

In addition, over 40 of the Notting Hill Carnival sound systems will be available to experience digitally, including the infamous Rampage Sound. Seduction City Sound, the only all-female sound system, will also be represented.

An official Afterparty will also be hosted by BBC Radio 1Xtra between 11-2am on Sunday and Bank Holiday Monday. “1Xtra DJs and special guests will be showcasing the best in Dancehall, Soca, Hip-Hop, UKG and all Carnival sounds,” a statement from organisers said.

The event, which is traditionally held in Notting Hill, Westbourne Park and parts of Kensington and has taken place annually since 1966, will start with a live countdown on the large screen at Piccadilly Circus.

BBC Radio 1xtra’s DJ Ace and Capital Xtra’s Remel London will be presenting on the main stage channel.

Matthew Phillip, Executive Director of Notting Hill Carnival said: “This year we faced the ultimate challenge of being unable to gather on the streets to celebrate our Carnival. But, now, more than ever, it’s important to keep the spirit of Notting Hill Carnival alive, giving an outlet to the thousands of people that spend all year creating incredible costumes and music for Europe’s largest event.

“Carnival is such an important part of people’s lives and key celebration of the multiculturalism of the UK, and we have a responsibility to our community and pioneers to honour that. We also have a responsibility to protect the black community and our elders by respecting social distancing and taking Carnival away from the streets for this year. So this is a fantastic solution for 2020.”

For more information and to see the full line-up, visit the official Notting Hill Carnival website.