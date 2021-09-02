Nottingham Forest legend Stuart Pearce stars in The Stranglers’ new video

Nottingham Forest football legend Stuart Peace has appeared in The Stranglers new video – check it out below.

The video for the track, ‘This Song’ arrived earlier this week and is taken from the band’s upcoming new album, ‘Dark Matters’.

Pearce, a long-time fan of the band who has seen them live over 300 times, said he was thrilled to appear in the video.

Advertisement

He said: “When The Stranglers make you an offer you can’t refuse…you can’t refuse!”

“I played it cool but to be honest I was excited, and honoured to be asked. As a lifelong fan of the Stranglers, being part of this video was very special. ‘This Song’ is the Stranglers at their best, a really catchy song full of all the classic traits of the band.”

Asked about the upcoming new album ‘Dark Matters’, Pearce said (via Classic Rock), “It’s a fitting tribute to Dave Greenfield, who will be missed by everyone. I’m sure I speak for all Stranglers fans by saying we can’t wait to see the boys touring again.”

Keyboardist Greenfield died in hospital earlier this year following a positive test for COVID-19.

The Stranglers released a tribute single, ‘And If You Should See Dave…’ in his memory back in May.

Advertisement

“A year ago, on May 3, my great friend and colleague of 45 years, Dave Greenfield, passed away, another victim of the pandemic,” The Stranglers’ JJ Burnel said at the time.

“We had already recorded most of the album with him and during the lockdowns our only wish was to complete it as a fitting tribute to his life and work. I consider this to be one of our finest recordings.”

Burnel and bandmate Baz Warne subsequently completed ‘Dark Matters’ remotely during the lockdowns, making it their first album since 2012.