Nova Twins and Yonaka announced as panelists for Sound City+ conference

Nova Twins and Yonaka‘s Theresa Jarvis are among the panelists announced for the forthcoming Sound City+ music business conference in Liverpool next month.

Jarvis will speak with Nova Twins’ Amy Love and Georgia South on a panel discussion titled Success Without Compromising Your Artistic Vision, where the two acts will discuss their journeys navigating the industry.

Sound City+ is set to run from October 1-3, and will feature representatives from the likes of Beggars Group, Secretly Group, Ninja Tune, Domino Recording Co, Black Lives Collective, VEVO, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook and many more.

Other panel discussions announced as part of Sound City+ will focus on racial and gender equality releasing music as an independent artist, arranging a tour and more. See the full list of panels here.

The conference takes place as part of the larger Sound City programme, with a lineup that features the likes of Beabadoobee, Rejjie Snow, Låpsley, Baby Queen, The Mysterines, The Snuts and more.

Originally due to take place from May 1-3, 2020, organisers announced in March that year that the festival would initially be postponed to September due to the coronavirus crisis. It was then postponed until May 2020, and then once again to its current dates.

You can see the full Sound City program and purchase tickets here.