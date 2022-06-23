Nova Twins announce 2022 North American tour

Nova Twins have announced their second tour of North America for 2022, returning with their just-released ‘Supernova’ album.

The London-native punk duo made their stateside debut back in March, performing a showcase at this year’s SXSW alongside a handful of club gigs. The ‘Supernova’ tour will be their first proper trek of the continent as a headlining act, with 11 intimate shows lined up across September and October.

They’ll start at The Roxy Theatre in LA, performing on Tuesday September 27, before rolling through San Francisco and Seattle over the last few days of the month. From there, Nova Twins – as well as Minneapolis grunge-pop outfit Gully Boys, who are supporting the entire run – will hit stages in Vancouver, Portland, Denver, Minneapolis, Chicago, Toronto and Montreal, and finally, wrapping up Sunday October 16, New York City.

A full list of the dates can be found below. Tickets for all of them go on sale at 10am local time tomorrow (June 24) – find them here.

‘Supernova’ was released last Friday (June 17) via Marshall Records, flanked by the singles ‘Antagonist’, ‘Cleopatra’, ‘K.M.B.’ and ‘Puzzles’. In a five-star review, NME’s Ali Shutler described the album as “more dynamic, more experimental and with far more range than what’s come before”.

Nova Twins are currently in Somerset to perform at this year’s Glastonbury. They’ll play the Shangri-La Truth stage at 9:45pm tonight (June 23), and tomorrow on the Greenpeace stage at 12:30pm, then on the BBC Music Introducing Interstage at 6:50pm.

In the coming months, the band will perform at the 2000trees, Latitude and Sziget festivals, before returning to the UK for a trio of headline shows in November.

Back in January, Nova Twins were nominated for Best Band In The World and Best Band From The UK at the 2022 BandLab NME Awards. They lost out on both prizes – to Fontaines D.C. and Bring Me The Horizon, respectively – however they joined the latter band onstage to perform their 2020 joint single, ‘1×1’.

Nova Twins’ 2022 North American tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

Tuesday 27 – Los Angeles, The Roxy Theatre

Wednesday 28 – San Francisco, Bottom of the Hill

Friday 30 – Seattle, The Vera Project

OCTOBER

Saturday 1 – Vancouver, Biltmore Cabaret

Sunday 2 – Portland, Holocene

Wednesday 5 – Denver, Larimer Lounge

Saturday 8 – Minneapolis, 7th St. Entry

Sunday 9 – Chicago, Subterranean

Tuesday 11 – Toronto, Hard Luck Bar

Wednesday 12 – Montreal, Bar Le Ritz PDB

Sunday 16 – New York City, Bowery Ballroom