Nova Twins announce new album ‘Supernova’ and share intense new single ‘K.M.B.’

Nova Twins have announced details of their much-anticipated second album ‘Supernova’, plus visuals for an intense new single ‘K.M.B.’.
The track, which stands for ‘Kill My Boyfriend’, comes with visuals that sees various people who have murdered their partners enlisting the duo to help clean up the aftermath.
“’K.M.B.’ will stitch-up the hearts of the heartbroken, teaching the ones who broke it a lesson”, said Nova Twins of the visuals.
“Inspired by the sound and feel of the ’90s, we wrote and filmed our version of a playful horror movie. Think Mean Girls meets Clueless meets Pulp Fiction. Somewhere between those storylines is where you will find ‘K.M.B.’”
‘Supernova’ will be released on June 17 via Marshall Music, and will also include the single ‘Antagonist’, released last November. Artwork is below, and the full tracklisting is as follows:
01. Power (Intro)
02. Antagonist
03. Cleopatra
04. K.M.B.
05. Fire & Ice
06. Puzzles
07. A Dark Place For Somewhere Beautiful
08. Toolbox
09. Choose Your Fighter
10. Enemy
11. Sleep Paralysis
“‘Supernova’ is the beginning of a new era,” the band said. “As we delved into the unknown, making this album became our medicine through a turbulent time. It’s a reflection of where we were and how far we have come, encased in a fantasy world that we imagined.
“‘Supernova’ is made out of dreams, triumphs and colourful nightmares. When you get to the other side, you will always come out a winner.”
Nova Twins will tour the record across the UK this month, beginning tonight, followed by a subsequent run of dates in March. Their British and Irish shows are as follows:
FEBRUARY
Wednesday 02 – Cardiff, The Moon
Thursday 03 – Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms
Friday 04 – Birmingham, The Castle & Falcon
Saturday 05 – Norwich, WF Studio
Thursday 10 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms
Friday 11 – Glasgow, King Tuts
Saturday 12 – Edinburgh, Mash House
Sunday 13 – Newcastle, Cluny 1
MARCH
Friday 18 – Bristol, Thekla
Saturday 19 – Dublin, Whelans
Sunday 20 – Manchester, Academy 3
Friday 25 – London, Heaven