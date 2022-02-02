Nova Twins announce new album ‘Supernova’ and share intense new single ‘K.M.B.’

Nova Twins have announced details of their much-anticipated second album ‘Supernova’, plus visuals for an intense new single ‘K.M.B.’.

The track, which stands for ‘Kill My Boyfriend’, comes with visuals that sees various people who have murdered their partners enlisting the duo to help clean up the aftermath.

“’K.M.B.’ will stitch-up the hearts of the heartbroken, teaching the ones who broke it a lesson”, said Nova Twins of the visuals.

“Inspired by the sound and feel of the ’90s, we wrote and filmed our version of a playful horror movie. Think Mean Girls meets Clueless meets Pulp Fiction. Somewhere between those storylines is where you will find ‘K.M.B.’”

‘Supernova’ will be released on June 17 via Marshall Music, and will also include the single ‘Antagonist’, released last November. Artwork is below, and the full tracklisting is as follows:

01. Power (Intro)

02. Antagonist

03. Cleopatra

04. K.M.B.

05. Fire & Ice

06. Puzzles

07. A Dark Place For Somewhere Beautiful

08. Toolbox

09. Choose Your Fighter

10. Enemy

11. Sleep Paralysis

“‘Supernova’ is the beginning of a new era,” the band said. “As we delved into the unknown, making this album became our medicine through a turbulent time. It’s a reflection of where we were and how far we have come, encased in a fantasy world that we imagined.

“‘Supernova’ is made out of dreams, triumphs and colourful nightmares. When you get to the other side, you will always come out a winner.”

Nova Twins will tour the record across the UK this month, beginning tonight, followed by a subsequent run of dates in March. Their British and Irish shows are as follows:

FEBRUARY

Wednesday 02 – Cardiff, The Moon

Thursday 03 – Portsmouth, Wedgewood Rooms

Friday 04 – Birmingham, The Castle & Falcon

Saturday 05 – Norwich, WF Studio

Thursday 10 – Nottingham, Rescue Rooms

Friday 11 – Glasgow, King Tuts

Saturday 12 – Edinburgh, Mash House

Sunday 13 – Newcastle, Cluny 1

MARCH

Friday 18 – Bristol, Thekla

Saturday 19 – Dublin, Whelans

Sunday 20 – Manchester, Academy 3

Friday 25 – London, Heaven

In addition, the duo have announced numerous European shows plus their first ever North American headline shows, as well as a run of support dates with Grandson. You can find their full dates here