Nova Twins announce intimate London gig with Music Venue Trust

Nova Twins have announced an intimate London show in partnership with the Music Venue Trust.

The rock duo will be playing at North London pub The Lexington on February 8, 2023 in collaboration with the grassroots music venue charity and mobility app FREENow. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (November 9) and can be purchased here.

The show is taking place just prior to the band heading out on the road for another tour in support of their recent Mercury-nominated album ‘Supernova’. Yesterday (December 6), they announced that Witch Fever and Uninvited would be joining them for the eleven-date run of the UK and Ireland before they move on to Europe. You can check out the dates below and buy tickets here.

LONDON! We didn’t forget u… Announcing a very special, intimate show at @thelexington with @musicvenuetrust & @FreeNow_UK in support of grassroots venues 8th Feb 2023. Tickets on-sale at 10am GMT on Dec 9th! Don’t miss out on this one off! 😈❤️‍🔥😈 #MoveToTheMusic pic.twitter.com/W7hwV3SCns — NOVA TWINS (@NovaTwinsMusic) December 7, 2022

Nova Twins will play the following dates with Witch Fever and Uninvited:

FEBRUARY

10 – Belfast, Oh Yeah Music Centre

11 – Dublin, Whelans

17 – Norwich, Waterfront

18 – Bristol, Trinity

23 – Liverpool, O2 Academy2

24 – Edinburgh, La Belle Angele

25 – Newcastle, University

26 – Leeds, Key Club



MARCH

02 – Birmingham, O2 Academy2

03 – Southampton, 1865

04 – Brighton, Chalk

Nova Twins were recently nominated for the first ever Best Alternative Act category at this year’s MOBO Awards. They wrote an open letter to the organisers in 2020 calling for a rock or alternative category to be created in recognition of the genre’s Black origins.

Speaking to NME on the red carpet, founder Kanya King discussed the addition of the category, alongside another new award for dance music, saying that “it felt like the right time” to add them in time for the awards’ 25th anniversary. “It was a lovely letter, it was very polite,” said King about Nova Twins’ intervention. “They wanted to work with us to see whether it was possible. What was great was that they wanted to support [the MOBOs].”