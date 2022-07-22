Nova Twins cancel Les Nuits Secrètes show due to queues at Dover

Nova Twins have cancelled their planned appearance at Les Nuits Secrètes tonight (July 22) due to travel issues.

The London duo were scheduled to perform on the first evening of the three-day festival, which is taking place in Aulnoye Aymeries, northern France.

READ MORE: Five things we learned from our In Conversation video chat with Nova Twins

However, the band took to social media this afternoon to confirm that they’ve now pulled out of the event.

Advertisement

“We’re so sorry to say that due to extreme queues leading to the ferry at Dover, we are no longer able to make it to Les Nuits Secrètes in time for our performance later this evening,” Nova Twins wrote in a statement.

“We’re so gutted to be missing the festival but have been in standstill traffic at the port since 8am and the situation is completely out of control.”

They added: “We miss our French family and can’t wait to return as soon as possible. À bientôt! [See you soon!].”

The group also shared a screenshot of a BBC News article on the current situation in Dover, Kent. Per the report, the port has declared a “critical incident” due to six-hour queues leading to the ferry terminal.

According to Dover MP Natalie Elphicke, the delays were caused by French border officers who “didn’t turn up for work”. It’s said that French border resources have since increased, and “traffic is slowly beginning to move”.

Advertisement

But staff at the port have warned that it will “take some time to clear the backlog” of vehicles.