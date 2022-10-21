Nova Twins on having Lizzo as a fan and their “elusive” Denzel Curry collab

Speaking to NME from the red carpet of this week’s Mercury Prize 2022, Nova Twins spoke of Lizzo attempting to crash one of their shows and the mystery of their long-teased Denzel Curry collaboration.

The rock duo were nominated for their acclaimed second album ‘Supernova‘, going up against the likes of Self Esteem’s ‘Prioritise Pleasure’, Sam Fender’s ‘Seventeen Going Under’, Yard Act’s ‘The Overload’, Kojey Radical‘s ‘Reason To Smile’ and Harry Styles’ ‘Harry’s House’ for the prize, but ultimately lost out to Little Simz’s ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert‘.

Having arrived fresh from a US tour, bassist Georgia South told NME: “We just got back yesterday from New York, and it was amazing. The tour has been incredible and it was our first proper headline tour out there. It was weird going to places and seeing people turn up. You think, ‘Is anyone going to come?’”

Advertisement

And among their well-dressed hardcore American fans was none other than Lizzo.

“Lizzo wanted to be put on our guestlist, and then she missed the show!” said singer and guitarist Amy Love. “Her security bought t-shirts!”

Admitting that they’re “maybe” up for a collab with the star in the future, Love added: “She missed the set but then she put herself on our guestlist and came after. I feel like that’s pretty cool. We saw her in the flesh! We love you Lizzo!”

Speaking of collaborations, there have long been rumours of the pair working with US rapper Denzel Curry.

Speaking to NME backstage at this summer’s Reading Festival, Curry told us: “I haven’t got a song with Nova Twins, nah! We’re just gonna work on something that’s totally unexpected. I hollered at them about it, and they were down to do some shit, but I can’t tell you what it is right now. It’s not like regular music where it’s like, ‘Yeah! We’ve got a song together’. I’m clarifying that right now – we don’t have a song together, but what we are going to work on is going to be more than music.”

Advertisement

Pushed for more information at the Mercurys, Love said: “We’re keeping it very elusive. That’s how we’d like it to stay. You never know what it might be!”

Like opening a sushi restaurant?

“Close!” replied Love. “No, I’m joking!”

Asked if they had been at work on new material, South teased: “Kind of, and that’s a clue… we can’t say anything, but there are things happening.”

Nova Twins will be touring the UK and Europe in 2023. Visit here for tickets and more information.