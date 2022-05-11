Listen to Nova Twins’ sex positive new single ‘Puzzles’

Nova Twins have shared their new single ‘Puzzles’ – you can listen to the track below.

The song is the latest preview of the duo’s forthcoming new album ‘Supernova’, which is set for release on June 17 via Marshall Records.

Speaking about ‘Puzzles’, Nova Twins said in a statement: “Inspired by the many sexy R&B songs we love, we wanted to make a heavy rocked-out version of a song that makes us feel powerful.

“It’s always been fine for men to vocalise liking sex, so why can’t the same rules apply to us? We’re women, we should be free to explore what we like in our songwriting! A general Nova Twins theme is that we’re always in control.”

The band added of ‘Puzzles’, which you can hear above: “When it comes to a track like this, we were always going to show our domineering side.”

‘Puzzles’ follows on from the previously released ‘Supernova’ singles ‘Antagonist’, ‘Cleopatra’ and ‘K.M.B.’. You can see the tracklist for the album below and pre-order the record here.

1. ‘Power (Intro)’

2. ‘Antagonist’

3. ‘Cleopatra’

4. ‘K.M.B.’

5. ‘Fire & Ice’

6. ‘Puzzles’

7. ‘A Dark Place For Somewhere Beautiful’

8. ‘Toolbox’

9. ‘Choose Your Fighter’

10. ‘Enemy’

11. ‘Sleep Paralysis’

Nova Twins will play at a number of festivals this summer, including Glastonbury, Latitude and 2000trees, before they embark on their ‘Supernova Tour’ of the UK and Europe in October and November. You can see their upcoming headline tour dates below and find tickets here.

October

29 – La Cartonnerie, Reims, France

30 – Café De La Danse, Paris, France

November

1 – Trix Bar, Antwerp, Belgium

3 – Melkweg Up, Amsterdam, Netherlands

4 – Tivoli De Helling, Utrecht, Netherlands

5 – Schon Schön, Mainz, Germany

6 – Dynamo Werk 21, Zürich, Switzerland

10 – St Luke’s, Glasgow

11 – Academy 2, Manchester

12 – Electric Brixton, London