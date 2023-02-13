Nova Twins talk remixing Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ ‘Unholy’

Nova Twins have explained how their remix of Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ ‘Unholy’ came about. Watch our video interview with the duo above.

Speaking to NME on the red carpet of The BRIT Awards 2023 – where they were nominated for Best Group and Alternative/Rock Act – the duo discussed their rocked up version of the track which was released last December.

“We got the chance to submit a remix, but when they actually said they loved it we were like ,’No way!’, because you never know if it’ll even fly,” bassist Georgia South explained.

Singer and guitarist Amy Love continued: “And we love the song as well, the song is so sexy,”

“As soon as we heard it, we were like: ‘This sounds like it needs a heavy riff on it'”, South finished.

When asked which of the other attendees they’d like to hop on a remix with, they shouted out BRITS Rising Star Award winners FLO. “We love the ’90s R&B vibes with a punky edge, that could be quite cool,” said South, with Love adding: “I’m up for it!”

Nova Twins’ Mercury Prize nominated second album ‘Supernova’ was released last June, and when asked if they’re working on any new music Love responded: “Yes we’re working on new music and production rehearsals, and lots of touring this year; but yeah, we are entering phase three.”

Quizzed on if they could tease the sound of the next project, they kept their lips sealed, with Georgia quipping: “We’ve gotta keep some secrets!”

Nova Twins are in the middle of their ‘Supernova’ UK and Ireland tour, which ends in Brighton on Saturday March 4. They’ll then be heading to North America to join MUNA on their ‘Life’s So Fun’ tour. Set to kick off in Seattle on Monday April 17, the tour will finish up in Denver on Friday May 19. Visit here for tickets and more information.