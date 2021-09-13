Nova Twins say rock music is “having its moment again”: “It deserves to be there”

Nova Twins have discussed the resurgence of rock and punk music at this summer’s festivals, saying rock i “having its moment again.”

The duo were speaking to NME for a new Big Read cover feature following their sets at Reading & Leeds festivals last month, and discussed how rock and punk “deserves” to be at the forefront of the UK music scene.

“Reading & Leeds is so prestigious and everyone talks about their memories of it, but when I was 16, I never did all of that stuff; I was just doing gigs, just being really focused,” Georgia South told NME.

“But the show was mental – we’ve just been in a daze this whole week, like what the fuck just happened?!”

“It was such an amazing turnout,” bandmate Amy Love added. “We were on with some of our favourite acts right now; Yonaka before us, Ashnikko right after, Dinosaur Pile-Up headlining.

“It just goes to show how much rock and punk music has come to the forefront again. It deserves to be there – rock is where so many festivals started. It’s nice to see it so strong and having its moment again.”

In a recent NME interview backstage at Reading & Leeds, the band discussed pushing the MOBO Awards to consider adding a category for rock and alternative music, shining on a light on the POC artists making waves in a genre they helped shape.

“The whole trend is leading the way at the moment, especially in the pop-punk scene,” Love said. “It’s really great to see diversity in those genres. We’ve been a band for a little while now, so when we first came out it just wasn’t happening.”

The band are set to tour with Bring Me The Horizon later this year, and won big at the recent Heavy Music Awards in London.