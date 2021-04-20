Nova Twins share Dream Wife remix of ‘Bullet’ and announce UK and European tour

Nova Twins have shared a new Dream Wife remix of their single ‘Bullet’, as well as announcing details of a 2022 UK and European tour. Hear it first on NME below.

‘Bullet’, taken from the rock duo’s 2020 debut album ‘Who Are The Girls’, was written as “a kick back against the harassment and day to day social pressures that women have to endure” – and really struck a chord with UK art-punks Dream Wife, who have given the track their own unique spin.

“We wanted a song that makes women feel powerful, that they can say, do and wear what they want without judgement or scrutiny,” Nova Twins told NME. “Unrealistic beauty ideals and objectification have formed a toxic and hypercritical environment for women. This is a call to arms for anyone anywhere to stand up against these social norms and say enough is enough.”

Speaking of the new remix, the band said: “When Dream Wife contacted us, we thought who better to help us elevate this message than these incredible women. They are creating spaces for people to feel empowered and exist safely in their own right, no matter who they are or how they express themselves. We also love their bad ass tunes and love to see them succeed time after time, they’re killing it.”

Dream Wife, meanwhile, hailed Nova Twins for their on-stage prowess. “Nova Twins unchained power as a live unit has always taken our breath away, we love those rockers, what they stand for and how they rip it up,” Dream Wife told NME.

“‘Bullet’ as a track boldly asserts their vibe of self empowerment, a theme that really crossed over with Dream Wife’s beliefs and ethos as a band.

“As friends of ours we approached them about collaborating and doing a mix, as a way of still connecting with our musical community during lockdown. It as so much fun splicing our sounds into one pumped up rock track.”

As well as joining Enter Shikari on their upcoming UK tour, Nova Twins have also now announced headline shows of their own for 2022. Check out them out below, and visit here for tickets and more details.

Earlier this year, Nova Twins curated the ‘Voices For The Unheard’ compilation to spotlight underrepresented POC artists from the rock and alternative scene, as well as jumping on a Gang Of Four remix with Massive Attack’s 3D and becoming patrons for the Music Venue Trust.

Dream Wife meanwhile, also recently announced details of a 2022 UK tour.