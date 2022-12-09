Nova Twins share remix of Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ ‘Unholy’

Nova Twins have shared a new remix of Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ ‘Unholy’.

Smith and Petras shared their hit single back in September. The pair have since become the first openly non-binary and transgender artists, respectively, to top the Billboard Hot 100 with their collaborative song.

Now, Nova Twins have put their own spin on the track, giving it a harder edge. You can listen to it below.

Advertisement

Writing on Twitter the rock duo said: “Loved getting our hands on this filthy banger! Its out first ever remix Thanks @samsmith & @kimpetras for letting us Nova-up one of the biggest tunes of the year.”

Unholy remix out now! Loved getting our hands on this filthy banger! Its out first ever remix ✝️ Thanks @samsmith & @kimpetras for letting us Nova-up one of the biggest tunes of the year! https://t.co/GCiZ4HFEp2 pic.twitter.com/ug7kS6QqCH — NOVA TWINS (@NovaTwinsMusic) December 9, 2022

Earlier this week, Nova Twins announced plans to play an intimate London show in partnership with the Music Venue Trust.

The rock duo will be playing at North London pub The Lexington on February 8, 2023 in collaboration with the grassroots music venue charity and mobility app FREENow. Any remaining tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

The show is taking place just prior to the band heading out on the road for another tour in support of their recent Mercury-nominated album ‘Supernova’. Earlier this week, they announced that Witch Fever and Uninvited would be joining them for the eleven-date run of the UK and Ireland before they move on to Europe. You can buy tickets here.

Advertisement

Nova Twins were recently nominated for the first ever Best Alternative Act category at this year’s MOBO Awards. They wrote an open letter to the organisers in 2020 calling for a rock or alternative category to be created in recognition of the genre’s Black origins.