Nova Twins talk plans for new music and supporting other rock acts at Mad Cool 2023

Nova Twins have recalled their devotion to supporting artists in the rock scene, and revealed their plans to work on new music in a new interview with NME. Watch the video in full above.

The duo caught up with NME at this year’s instalment of Mad Cool on Thursday (July 6), shortly before kicking off their set at the Ouigo stage. Here, they shared their secret to delivering electric performances, despite having over 26 festival appearances lined up this summer.

“Every festival has been insane to be fair, it’s so good,” began bassist Georgia South. “Obviously we’re not vampires, we do get so tired! But I think once you hit the stage the adrenaline does its thing, it kicks in and the crowd gives that energy back and you can’t help but exchange this energy across. We love to perform.”

Advertisement

Guitarist and vocalist Amy Love agreed: “A lot of the time lately to get around all these festivals we’re on like two hours sleep… but if the crowd are amazing it just doesn’t matter. We always want to do good by them, because they’ve shown up, they’re sometimes in the heat, they’re sometimes thirsty or in the rain, battling against the elements, so it’s our job to make sure they’re having a great time and feeling good about themselves. We’ll always bring that energy.”

Elsewhere in the discussion, the group reflected on the praise they have received from artists including Fever 333, Elton John and Rage Against The Machine‘s Tom Morello, and how the advice they received from them has shaped their attitude towards other artists in rock.

“We’re just super grateful for the artists that have supported us over the years. It’s been incredible hearing their stories and getting advice from them,” explained South. “We always try to help other artists in the same way that other artists helped us…it’s not about being like ‘Who’s the best band?’ or whatever, it’s about working together as a unit and just creating music for everyone.”

“It’s very easy for bands to look at other bands and be like, ‘Oh, how come they’ve got this?’ It’s not about that, it’s just about really taking your moment and just enjoying what you’re doing and celebrating your peers as well for their wins,” added Love. “Especially in alt and rock music, we always get kind of sidelined. [But] rock is such a huge, huge influence on festivals in general or live music in general. So I think it’s just about celebrating each other, just doing what you do and having fun with it because that’s what it is, it’s fun!”

Reflecting on the first anniversary of their second album ‘Supernova’ – although they like to think of it as their debut LP – Nova Twins also confirmed to NME that they have plans for new music and are planning on “getting stuck in” to the writing and recording process later this year.

Advertisement

“We’ve definitely got some stuff cooking,” admitted Love. “We’re really excited about writing new music, [however] it’s really important sometimes to go away, do gigs and live your life so you’ve got something to write about. I think we’ve been doing that… We’ve never done this kind of circuit before, ever, so for us, it’s still quite new and exciting.”

As for what fans can expect from the new music, South confirmed that Nova Twins will never restrict themselves to one genre and plan to just follow the energy of the room. “Honestly, we just write and we never set ourselves any boundaries so if we end up writing something that we’ve never written before, we’ll never shut it out,” she said. “We’re very open to different things or whatever feels good for us. If we’re in a room like ‘Yeah, this is fucking sick!’, then we’ll just feel that journey and go with that energy.”

Check back here for NME’s round-up of the best moments from Mad Cool 2023.

NME is an official media partner of Mad Cool Festival