Nova Twins announce new UK headline shows for their ‘Supernova’ tour

Nova Twins have announced multiple new dates in support of their upcoming second album, ‘Supernova’. Tickets are available here.

The duo will be hitting the road in November with stops in Glasgow, Manchester, and London. They took to social media earlier today (March 14) to share details with fans.

“So excited to announce our ‘Supernova’ album tour,” they tweeted. “These are gunna be our biggest UK headline shows to date, happening November 2022!” See the list of added dates below.

NOVEMBER

10 – Glasgow – St Luke’s

11 – Manchester – Academy 2

12 – London – Electric Brixton

General on-sale for the added dates starts Friday (March 18) at 12pm GMT.

“‘Supernova’ is the beginning of a new era,” the band said last month. “As we delved into the unknown, making this album became our medicine through a turbulent time. It’s a reflection of where we were and how far we have come, encased in a fantasy world that we imagined.”

They added: “‘Supernova’ is made out of dreams, triumphs and colourful nightmares. When you get to the other side, you will always come out a winner.”

Earlier this month, during the BandLab NME Awards 2022, Amy Love and Georgia South told NME what to expect from ‘Supernova’, describing it as “a journey of lockdown and coming out the other end a winner”.

“It’s dark, but it’s also quite sinister. But also fun,” Love said. “It’s a journey of lockdown and coming out the other end a winner. We’re really excited.”

‘Supernova’ will be released on June 17 via Marshall Music, and will include the single ‘Antagonist’, which was released last November and the track ‘K.M.B.’ which they shared in February.