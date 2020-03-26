Novelist has shared details of a new collaborative project with Shailan called ‘Heat’, the music of which was mainly produced, recorded and mixed inside his BMW.
The Lewisham rapper announced the project today (March 26), writing on social media that fans can expect to hear “80s synthwave, 90s Memphis, UK rap and Grime influences” on the recording due out on April 3.
-
Read More: Novelist – ‘Novelist Guy’ Review
He added that ‘Heat’ was sonically and aesthetically inspired by one of his “personal favourite” films, Michael Mann’s 1995 American crime movie of the same name starring Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and Val Kilmer.
View this post on Instagram
Myself and Shailan have collaborated on our debut joint project 'Heat'. The project is predominantly produced by myself, alongside Prem, Sus Trapperazzi, and Trooh hippi. Most of this project was produced, recorded and mixed in my BMW. I pulled up on the late night, parked up, and we recorded in N17, Meridian, Shailan's ends. The theme and sonic aesthetic of this collaboration is inspired by 'Heat' the 1995 American crime film written, produced, and directed by Michael Mann, starring Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and Val Kilmer. One of my personal favourite films. You will hear 80s synthwave, 90s Memphis, UK rap and Grime influences across the project. [It is set to be released Friday, April 3rd 2020] Cover Art and VFX By: @jpegarchie Photos by: @stylerroom @brthrjcb Producers: @premogram @sustrapperazzi_ @troohhippi @Novelistguy Put together by myself and @shailan__tm #TracksuitMafia #MMMYEH #Synthwave #Grime #2020 #UkRap #Novelist #Shailan #Becoz
Part of Novelist’s message about the work reads: “The project is predominantly produced by myself, alongside Prem, Sus Trapperazzi, and Trooh hippi.
“Most of this project was produced, recorded and mixed in my BMW. I pulled up on the late night, parked up, and we recorded in N17, Meridian, Shailan’s ends.”
The six-track project will follow on from Novelist’s ‘RAIN FIRE’ EP that’s due to arrive this Saturday (March 28), which is also a collaborative project with Shailan. It will land in the middle of his ongoing YouTube project #52WeeksOfFire.
Last year Novelist spoke out on how grime music can be “a great catalyst” in tackling violent crime in the UK. “I feel like people can get revelation from art,” he explained in a TV interview.