Novelist has shared details of a new collaborative project with Shailan called ‘Heat’, the music of which was mainly produced, recorded and mixed inside his BMW.

The Lewisham rapper announced the project today (March 26), writing on social media that fans can expect to hear “80s synthwave, 90s Memphis, UK rap and Grime influences” on the recording due out on April 3.

He added that ‘Heat’ was sonically and aesthetically inspired by one of his “personal favourite” films, Michael Mann’s 1995 American crime movie of the same name starring Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and Val Kilmer.

Part of Novelist’s message about the work reads: “The project is predominantly produced by myself, alongside Prem, Sus Trapperazzi, and Trooh hippi.

“Most of this project was produced, recorded and mixed in my BMW. I pulled up on the late night, parked up, and we recorded in N17, Meridian, Shailan’s ends.”

The six-track project will follow on from Novelist’s ‘RAIN FIRE’ EP that’s due to arrive this Saturday (March 28), which is also a collaborative project with Shailan. It will land in the middle of his ongoing YouTube project #52WeeksOfFire.

Last year Novelist spoke out on how grime music can be “a great catalyst” in tackling violent crime in the UK. “I feel like people can get revelation from art,” he explained in a TV interview.