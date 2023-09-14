NSYNC announce first new song in over 20 years, ‘Better Place’

*NSYNC have announced their first new song in over 20 years, ‘Better Place’.

The boyband – comprised of Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone and Lance Bass – reunited at the 2023 MTV VMAs on Tuesday (September 12) where they presented Taylor Swift with an award.

It came after a comeback track from the group was teased via posters for the third Trolls film, Trolls Band Together. The promos featured the *NSYNC logo, with a QR code directing fans to a website containing a snippet of music.

Now, the same web page has confirmed that ‘Better Place’ will be released on Friday, September 29. You can hear a snippet of the forthcoming single here.

The song has also been previewed in the official trailer for Trolls Band Together – check it out below.

*NSYNC hinted at the announcement on social media recently by lip-syncing to a classic scene from Friends, in which Joey and Rachel discuss a secret within the group.

‘Better Place’ marks the boyband’s first release of new material since 2002. Timberlake embarked on what would become a hugely successful solo career that year, with *NSYNC officially parting ways in 2007.

Prior to this week’s VMAs appearance, the group came together at the same event in 2013 before reuniting for their Hollywood Walk Of Fame ceremony in 2018.

*NSYNC presented Swift with the Best Pop award at the 2023 VMAs. Expressing her excitement over the comeback, the ‘Midnights’ singer said: “I had your dolls. Are you doing something? What’s gonna happen now? They’re gonna do something, and I need to know what it is.

“You guys are pop personified, so to receive this from your golden pop hands is… it’s too much.”